  Pearse and Tara Street stations will be closed all weekend for repair works

Pearse and Tara Street stations will be closed all weekend for repair works

By James Fenton

February 14, 2020 at 9:31am

Irish Rail has confirmed that Tara Street and Pearse Street stations will be closed for roof replacement works this weekend.

The two city centre stations will be closed on Saturday and Sunday as Irish Rail looks to repair the 'life-expired 19th century Pearse Station roof.' As well as that, there will be no DART services operating between Grand Canal Dock and Dublin Connolly.

In a post on its website, Irish Rail says that ''the roof structure, which dates from the 1880s, is in poor condition, and protective mesh netting has been in place in the station below roof level in recent years to protect customers and rail services, due to the corrosion which has occurred. The post adds that 'its replacement has been identified by Iarnród Éireann as a crucial safety project.'

DART passengers are advised that 'services will operate on the northside of Dublin between Howth or Malahide to Dublin Connolly only and services on the southside will operate between Greystones or Bray to Grand Canal Dock.' Passengers heading to Rosslare Europort will be transferred by bus between Connolly and Bray stations.

Irish Rail also advises that 'no DART trains will operate between Grand Canal Dock and Connolly Station during the weekend closures. To walk from Grand Canal Dock Station to Dublin Connolly on foot takes approximately 27 minutes.'

Further repair works will take place over the weekend of Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1. More information can be found here.

