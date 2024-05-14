Lifelong pen pals finally ‘meet’ through the Dublin and New York Portal

The portal is helping bring people together

Having a pen pal isn’t as popular as it used to be but there’s something so wholesome about it.

Sending letters to someone on the other side of the world is a pretty exciting hobby to have, albeit pretty time-consuming.

We’re so used to hearing back from our friends nearly instantly whether that’s through WhatsApp, Instagram, or 101 videos sent to one another on TikTok.

However, if you’re sending a letter to someone then you could be waiting days or even weeks for your next reply.

But there’s something so charming and romantic about this traditional hobby, and it is a pretty sweet way to make friends.

Two pen pals recently ‘met’ for the first time thanks to the iconic portal between Dublin and New York.

It has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last few days, but the portal has helped bring people together.

Unfortunately, we’re missing a lot of these moments due to a handful of incidents, but one woman has shared this magical moment on TikTok and it’ll honestly bring a tear to your eye.

Pen pals in Dublin and New York finally meet

In the video, she explains that she used to write letters to a guy from France when she was in school. He now lives in Dublin so she decided to head to the portal in New York to try and ‘meet’ him.

Seeing such a tender moment happen because of the portal has reminded us that it’s there to help people connect. Some people may have tainted it ever so slightly, but we need to look past the odd incident (or ten) and see the tiny moments of joy this random portal on Talbot Street is giving people.

The video has unsurprisingly gone viral and I now need someone to write a rom-com about these pen pals.

If nobody wants to then I’ll happily volunteer and enter my Nora Ephron era.

You can watch the touching moment below:

