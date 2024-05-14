Search icon

News

14th May 2024

Lifelong pen pals finally ‘meet’ through the Dublin and New York Portal

lovindublin

The portal is helping bring people together

Having a pen pal isn’t as popular as it used to be but there’s something so wholesome about it.

Sending letters to someone on the other side of the world is a pretty exciting hobby to have, albeit pretty time-consuming.

We’re so used to hearing back from our friends nearly instantly whether that’s through WhatsApp, Instagram, or 101 videos sent to one another on TikTok.

However, if you’re sending a letter to someone then you could be waiting days or even weeks for your next reply.

But there’s something so charming and romantic about this traditional hobby, and it is a pretty sweet way to make friends.

Two pen pals recently ‘met’ for the first time thanks to the iconic portal between Dublin and New York.

It has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last few days, but the portal has helped bring people together.

Unfortunately, we’re missing a lot of these moments due to a handful of incidents, but one woman has shared this magical moment on TikTok and it’ll honestly bring a tear to your eye.

Pen pals in Dublin and New York finally meet

In the video, she explains that she used to write letters to a guy from France when she was in school. He now lives in Dublin so she decided to head to the portal in New York to try and ‘meet’ him.

Seeing such a tender moment happen because of the portal has reminded us that it’s there to help people connect. Some people may have tainted it ever so slightly, but we need to look past the odd incident (or ten) and see the tiny moments of joy this random portal on Talbot Street is giving people.

The video has unsurprisingly gone viral and I now need someone to write a rom-com about these pen pals.

If nobody wants to then I’ll happily volunteer and enter my Nora Ephron era.

You can watch the touching moment below:

@aliceontiktokk 💌💌💌 #nycportal #dublinportal ♬ original sound – audios 🤍

This article was written by Kat O’Connor and originally appeared on Her.ie

READ ON: Shift in the daylight at Coppers’ all new 30+ daytime clubbing event

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

The best pizza restaurant in Ireland has been announced

Dublin

The best pizza restaurant in Ireland has been announced

By lovindublin

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

best pints

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

By lovindublin

A not-so Happy Ending as one of Dublin’s funnest spots Happy’s is set to close

happy's bar

A not-so Happy Ending as one of Dublin’s funnest spots Happy’s is set to close

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Smoking age set to increase to 21 following new legislation

news

Smoking age set to increase to 21 following new legislation

By lovindublin

New nightclub SoHo Dublin promises the ‘nightlife experience we enjoyed in the nineties and noughties’

Nightclubs

New nightclub SoHo Dublin promises the ‘nightlife experience we enjoyed in the nineties and noughties’

By lovindublin

2 openers, 2 closures and 1 planning threat to be aware of in Dublin right now

2 openers, 2 closures and 1 planning threat to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

bagels dublin

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

By lovindublin

Two ‘state of the art’ Irish-themed rollercoasters set to land at Emerald Park

Emerald park

Two ‘state of the art’ Irish-themed rollercoasters set to land at Emerald Park

By lovindublin

Dublin hotel named 19th in the top 20 best hotels in Europe

Hotel

Dublin hotel named 19th in the top 20 best hotels in Europe

By lovindublin

Smoking age set to increase to 21 following new legislation

news

Smoking age set to increase to 21 following new legislation

By lovindublin

Save the summer boredom – Explorium centre in Sandyford is officially fully open

child friendly

Save the summer boredom – Explorium centre in Sandyford is officially fully open

By lovindublin

What to watch tomorrow if you’re skipping the Eurovision (plus ways to support Palestine from home)

Eurovision

What to watch tomorrow if you’re skipping the Eurovision (plus ways to support Palestine from home)

By Tara Catlett

New nightclub SoHo Dublin promises the ‘nightlife experience we enjoyed in the nineties and noughties’

Nightclubs

New nightclub SoHo Dublin promises the ‘nightlife experience we enjoyed in the nineties and noughties’

By lovindublin

3 openers and 1 small plates RIP party to be aware of in Dublin right now

3 openers and 1 small plates RIP party to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

Shift in the daylight at Coppers’ all new 30+ daytime clubbing event

30+

Shift in the daylight at Coppers’ all new 30+ daytime clubbing event

By Tara Catlett

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Electric Picnic may be all sold out, but we’ve got a pair of VIP tickets up for grabs

Electric Picnic may be all sold out, but we’ve got a pair of VIP tickets up for grabs

By Sarah McKenna

21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

fsai

21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

By lovindublin

30 of the best lunch spots in Dublin

lunch

30 of the best lunch spots in Dublin

By lovindublin

13 of the best places to go for an açai bowl in Dublin

acai bowl

13 of the best places to go for an açai bowl in Dublin

By lovindublin

The top 11 greatest burgers in Dublin that you MUST try

beef burger

The top 11 greatest burgers in Dublin that you MUST try

By Lovin' Media

23 of the best cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin

cheap and cheerful eats dublin

23 of the best cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin

By lovindublin

Load more stories