Phoenix Park and Dublin Zoo to close due to Joe Biden visit

They will close for a 24 hour period.

Phoenix Park is to close this week on account of US President Joe Biden's visit to Ireland.

Last week, The White House confirmed that Biden will visit the island of Ireland from Tuesday, 11 April to Friday, 14 April.

The US President will first travel to Belfast on Tuesday, 11 April before entering the Republic on Wednesday, 12 April until Friday, 14 April.

As part of his visit, it has been reported that Biden will have meetings with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Phoenix Park.

On Easter Monday, The Office of Public Works (OPW) - the Government agency that runs the park - said it received a request from An Garda Síochána to close the park from 5pm on Wednesday, 12 April, to 5pm on Thursday, 13 April in order to facilitate Biden's visit.

"The OPW has agreed to this request. All gates, including pedestrian gates, will be closed during this 24-hour period," the agency said in a statement to JOE.

However, it added that access to the park will be provided to essential staff who work within it, with arrangements on this to be "confirmed in the coming days".

"All roads and gates will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the agency's statement concludes.

Dublin Zoo, which is located in Phoenix Park, has also confirmed that it will temporarily close for Biden's visit.

In a statement to JOE, it said:

"To facilitate the visit of President Biden, Dublin Zoo will be closing a little earlier than normal, at 5pm, on Wednesday, 12 April, and will remain closed all day on Thursday, 13 April. "We expect to reopen as normal at 9.30am on Friday, 14 April. Necessary zoo staff have been provided with accreditation, ensuring animals are cared for as normal during this brief closure. "Tickets affected by the closure will be fully refunded in the next 7-10 days."

