News

"No Phones Cameras Or Recording Devices" Allowed At This Upcoming 3Arena Gig

You're advised to leave your phone at home or in the car. If you bring it you have to do this and we're not gone on the idea...

3 Arena March 12

The famous saying goes, if you didn't record the whole event on your phone, were you event at the gig?

But if you're heading to this concert next week and were planning on snapping and facebooking the night away, you're going to be disappointed.

World Famous comedians, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart play Dublin's 3Arena on October 17 but fans have been told that there will be a strict ban on mobile phones and are urged to leave it at home or in their cars.

Ticketmaster have said that "no cellphones, cameras or recording devices are allowed" at the event.

But, if you do bring the phone with you, you have to put it into a Yondr pouch.

So a Yondr Pouch is a case that you put your phone into and it automatically locks when you close it.

It still allows phone signal to get through and you will be able to feel the phone vibrate if you get a message or phone call.

However, if you want to interact with your device, you need to bring the pouch outside where it can be unlocked in the lobby with its unique key.

This is not the first time that this has happened at a 3Arena gig.

In September 2017, Chris Rock also banned mobiles from his event so people could live the night through their eyes and nothing else.

According to MCD at the time, Rock "urged his fans to embrace Yondr and to take one night off from being the Paparazzo of [their] own life.

"Chris Rock’s show will be a return to old school entertainment where the great memories of the night will remain in people’s minds and not on a cell phone."

We're not too gone at this. We understand why they don't want people using their phones - illegal recording etc - but what about if we need our phones in an emergency, do we really have the time to go out and begin unlocking this contraption.

READ NEXT:7 Weird And Wonderful Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

No Phones Dublin Concerts No Phones 3Arena 3Arena Phone Policy Yondr Dublin Yondr 3Arena Comedy Gigs Phones Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
"No Phones Cameras Or Recording Devices" Allowed At This Upcoming 3Arena Gig
"No Phones Cameras Or Recording Devices" Allowed At This Upcoming 3Arena Gig
Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs
Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs
Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist
Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist
"Outrageous" Taxi Driver Says He "Chased And Drove" At Cyclist For This Horrendous Reason
"Outrageous" Taxi Driver Says He "Chased And Drove" At Cyclist For This Horrendous Reason
Kylie Has Cancelled Her Dublin Concert Tonight
Kylie Has Cancelled Her Dublin Concert Tonight
Vodafone Is Offering FREE Phone Repairs For All Networks Today
Vodafone Is Offering FREE Phone Repairs For All Networks Today
Naked Images Of Vice Principal From School In East Of Country Circulating Online
Naked Images Of Vice Principal From School In East Of Country Circulating Online
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
7 Weird And Wonderful Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
Dublin

7 Weird And Wonderful Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs
News

Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs
Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
News

Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever
Dublin

If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
Dublin

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
News

VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December
What's On

One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group