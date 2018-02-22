PIC: A Driver Abandoned Their Car In Rush Hour Traffic – Obvs Got Stung By Gardai

Who would think this was a smart idea?!

There's smart driving, and there's really, really dumb driving. And the latest incident shared by Garda Traffic is defo the latter...

A driver clearly got fed up of sitting in the city centre traffic and just left their car on the side of the road on Gardiner Street. Gardai say that a car was "abandoned in middle of clearway a yellow box AND a cycle lane on Gardiner Street Lower during rush hour traffic."

Yep, just casually chilling there.

Surely nobody could actually think they'd be able to leave their car like this?

Car abandoned in middle of clearway a yellow box AND a cycle lane on Gardiner Street Lower during rush hour traffic. FCP issued and owner moved car pic.twitter.com/1B4j6DEJkS — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 21, 2018

A fixed charge penalty was given and the owner had to move the car. Think driving in traffic is stressful? You should try getting the Luas...

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat murder as entertainment, SJP vs Kim Cattrall, and Jennifer Aniston's crafty media manipulation! Subscribe here.