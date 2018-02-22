News

PIC: A Driver Abandoned Their Car In Rush Hour Traffic – Obvs Got Stung By Gardai

Who would think this was a smart idea?!

Screen Shot 2018 02 22 At 08 08 59

There's smart driving, and there's really, really dumb driving. And the latest incident shared by Garda Traffic is defo the latter...

A driver clearly got fed up of sitting in the city centre traffic and just left their car on the side of the road on Gardiner Street. Gardai say that a car was "abandoned in middle of clearway a yellow box AND a cycle lane on Gardiner Street Lower during rush hour traffic."

Yep, just casually chilling there.

Surely nobody could actually think they'd be able to leave their car like this?

A fixed charge penalty was given and the owner had to move the car. Think driving in traffic is stressful? You should try getting the Luas...

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

