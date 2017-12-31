News

PIC: A Garda Was Called Out To An Incident Involving A Swan In Dublin This Weekend

Not a bird you want to mess with.

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 At 07 24 42

Is anyone actually not afraid of swans?

A member of An Garda Síochána took to their official Facebook page to share with the general public the details of a call-out in Dublin regarding a swan.

Reportedly, the swan was injured following a scrap with a dog on the seafront in Clontarf on Friday morning. 

However, this story doesn't have a sad ending. 

The swan, who was in a bad way, was then handed over to the Wild Life Authority who treatment him back to health. He is now, and we quote, in ''flying form.''

Check out the post below for details.

The post says:

''This swan was injured after an incident with a dog yesterday morning. Thankfully Garda Reilly was on duty on the seafront in Clontarf, Dublin at the time.

''After he handed the swan over to the Wild Life Authority, the swan received treatment and is thankfully in flying form! We have no lead on the dog yet.''

Messers. 

