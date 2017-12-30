PIC: Conor McGregor Posts Cheeky Tribute To President Michael D

McGregor for President?

Just days after bookies put odds at 25/1 that Conor McGregor would run for the Irish Presidency in 2018, the Crumlin man seems to be poking fun at the idea on social media.

He took to Instagram today to share an image of himself standing in front of a portrait of President Michael D Higgins with the caption:

'Long live the President. #BigMickey'

Long live the President. #BigMickey A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 30, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Now, the question is... who is he referring to when he says President?

There's no doubt about who the #BigMickey is, though.

