PIC: Gardaí Issue Warning To Motorists After Vehicle 'Lost Control' In Tallaght Yesterday

Drivers pay heed

Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists following a collision in Tallaght on Tuesday. 

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday, after a car 'lost control' at a junction in the wet, slippery weather conditions. 

They shared a photo of the vehicle in question's tire, which is seen to be almost completely bald. 

Alongside the photo, they issued a warning, writing: 'Car tyres must have a tread depth of at least 1.6mm.'

As weather warnings have been issued for 26 counties, motorists are urged to take extra caution on the roads. 

Drive safely everyone! 

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

