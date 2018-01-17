PIC: Gardaí Issue Warning To Motorists After Vehicle 'Lost Control' In Tallaght Yesterday

Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists following a collision in Tallaght on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday, after a car 'lost control' at a junction in the wet, slippery weather conditions.

They shared a photo of the vehicle in question's tire, which is seen to be almost completely bald.

Alongside the photo, they issued a warning, writing: 'Car tyres must have a tread depth of at least 1.6mm.'

As weather warnings have been issued for 26 counties, motorists are urged to take extra caution on the roads.

Drive safely everyone!

