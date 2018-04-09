News

PIC: The Iconic 'REPEAL' Mural Is Back In Town After Being Removed In 2016

Street artist Maser revealed the project today

Dublin has some brand new street art with a punchy political message: the famed REPEAL mural by street artist Maser has been repainted in Temple Bar. 

The artwork, which was originally commissioned by women's rights website The Hunreal Issues, was removed in 2016 after it was found to have breached Dublin City Council planning rules.

It's now been painted back on the wall at the Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar...

A post shared by M A S E R (@maserart) on

The Hunreal Issues posted a pic of the completed art to Instagram with the caption "The time for painting over our problems and exporting our women has come to an end. #RepealThe8th."

A referendum to appeal the Eighth Amendment will take place on May 25. You can see ensure you are registered to vote here.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

