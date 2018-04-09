PIC: The Iconic 'REPEAL' Mural Is Back In Town After Being Removed In 2016

Dublin has some brand new street art with a punchy political message: the famed REPEAL mural by street artist Maser has been repainted in Temple Bar.

The artwork, which was originally commissioned by women's rights website The Hunreal Issues, was removed in 2016 after it was found to have breached Dublin City Council planning rules.

It's now been painted back on the wall at the Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar...

A post shared by M A S E R (@maserart) on Apr 9, 2018 at 4:47am PDT

The Hunreal Issues posted a pic of the completed art to Instagram with the caption "The time for painting over our problems and exporting our women has come to an end. #RepealThe8th."

A post shared by The Hunreal Issues (@thehunrealissues) on Apr 9, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

A referendum to appeal the Eighth Amendment will take place on May 25. You can see ensure you are registered to vote here.

READ NEXT: A-Z Date Guide: 26 Spots You Must Try When A-Courtin' In The Big Smoke

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here