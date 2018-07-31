News

PICS: Gardaí Are Looking For The Owners Of This Wedding Coin

"Forget Jack & Dani, Its all about Michael & Mary!"

Wedding Coin 1

This is so cute.

Do you know a Michael and Mary that were married in June 1991?

Gardaí are looking for the owners of a wedding coin that was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station yesterday afternoon.

On Twitter, they urged people to, "forget Jack & Dani, Its all about Michael & Mary! This wedding coin was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station. Let's get it back to the owners! Please RT #LoveIsland".

Despite getting hundreds of likes and retweets, one Twitter user pointed out how hard it would be to track down a specific 'Michael' and 'Mary' in Ireland.

We kinda agree with him.

Nevertheless, we hope the owners are reunited with the coin soon.

via GIPHY

Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

