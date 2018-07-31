PICS: Gardaí Are Looking For The Owners Of This Wedding Coin
"Forget Jack & Dani, Its all about Michael & Mary!"
This is so cute.
Do you know a Michael and Mary that were married in June 1991?
Gardaí are looking for the owners of a wedding coin that was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station yesterday afternoon.
On Twitter, they urged people to, "forget Jack & Dani, Its all about Michael & Mary! This wedding coin was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station. Let's get it back to the owners! Please RT #LoveIsland".
Forget Jack & Dani, Its all about Michael & Mary! This wedding coin was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station. Let's get it back to the owners! Please RT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jvYPxOyfYg— Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 30, 2018
Despite getting hundreds of likes and retweets, one Twitter user pointed out how hard it would be to track down a specific 'Michael' and 'Mary' in Ireland.
We kinda agree with him.
Michael and Mary... Jesus that won’t be easy..— davey boy (@daveshe09564313) July 30, 2018
Nevertheless, we hope the owners are reunited with the coin soon.
