Popular Italian Restaurant In Town Had Closed Due To "Rat Dropping" Discovery

The restaurant has since reopened

Pacinos

A Closure Order issued by the Food Safety Authority Ireland (FSAI) earlier this year to Pacino's Restaurant on Suffolk Street, Dublin 2 was because of rodent droppings found in the premises.

Dublin Live reports that FSAI inspectors found "fresh rat droppings" on the floors of the main kitchen and basement store room, as well as on catering shelves where containers and utensils were stored.

The restaurant was ordered to close until the issues were resolved and the Closure Order against Pacino's was later lifted on January 12 when the restaurant was found to be compliant with all health and safety requirements.

Pacino's was just one of 14 Dublin food outlets served with a Closure Order.

The Closure Orders were issued under the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010, where it's deemed that there is or there's likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health from the premises, or where an improvement order is not complied with.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"
