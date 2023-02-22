Press Up to open hotel at former Topshop Stephen's Green site

Who ever thought we'd see the day.

The hold Topshop had on us all in the mid to late noughties was a phenomenon like no other. The 10% student discount was probably one of the main reasons many of us pursued third level education. The unforgiving tightness of coated Joni jeans has left a lasting effect on us all and as for the Last Chance To Buy rail that somehow convinced you to believe you were nabbing a bargain, its impact continues to be felt.

When Topshop's Stephen's Green mothership closed in 2019, it was hard to ever imagine anything else taking its place. However, in today's climate, it probably won't surprise anyone to hear it's becoming a hotel.

According to the Irish Times, Oakmount, the development company headed up by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan, is in the process of assembling a major site at the St Stephen’s Green location, as part of a plan for a new high-end hotel to be operated as part of the Press Up Hospitality Group.

Known as Smyth House, as it is known, was built originally in 1870 for the famed Dublin wine merchants and grocers Robert Smyth & Co. The building, with its many elaborate stone carvings, still retains the initials RS.

The property’s original cornicing, sash windows and shutters, ornate fireplaces, exposed brickwork, stained glass and ceiling roses have all been fully restored and remain intact throughout, the Times reports.

An opening date for the hotel is yet to be announced.

Header image via Google Maps

