Here's The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Around Dublin At The Moment In Various Petrol Stations

There's 16 cent in the difference between the cheapest and dearest petrol and 20 cent when it comes to diesel

There's a constant debate about diesel and petrol prices around the country.

You could travel a mile up the road and see a couple of cent in the difference between one station's prices and the next, despite being in the same vicinity.

Some people don't mind paying the extra few cent for the diesel and they'd rather the handiness of going to their nearest station than going on a trek to get 3 cent off.

Well, now there's a website that shows all the different prices of petrol and diesel in different stations around the country.

Pumps.ie are updated by members of the public and is updated on a regular basis by different drivers.

Diesel:

D4 Fuels Northumberland Rd, Ballsbridge 118.9c

Circle K N11 Northbound, Mount Merrion 119.5c

Applegreen N11 Southbound, Mount Merrion 119.5c

Applegreen Clonskeagh Rd, Clonskeagh 119.8c

Applegreen Tara Towers, Rock Road 121c

Circle K Blessington Rd, Jobstown 121.8c

Topaz 126 Sandford Rd, Ranelagh, D6 121.8c

Topaz Kennelsfort Road, Palmerstown 122.8c

Jones Oil Greenhills Road, Dublin 24 122.9c

Circle K Merrion Road, Merrion 122.9c

Maxol 231-235 Harold's Cross Road, Harold's Cross 123.5c

Circle K Rathgar Rd, Rathmines, D6 123.5c

Discount Fuels Lower Kimmage Road, Dublin 6W 123.5c

Circle K Chapelizod By-Pass, Palmerstown 123.8c

Topaz Lucan Road, Palmerstown, D20 123.8c

Applegreen Palmerstown Bypass, Palmerstown 123.8c

Circle K Grange Rd, Donaghmede 123.8c

Applegreen Grange Rd, Baldoyle 123.8c

Circle K Strand Rd, Sandymount, D4 123.9c

Topaz Ushers Quay, Dublin 8 123.9c

Maxol Beachroad, Ringsend 123.9c

Emo Mount Brown, Kilmainham 123.9c

GO 286 Kylemore Road, Ballyfermot, D12 123.9c

Top KCR Terenure Rd West, Dublin 6W 124.5c

Applegreen Rochestown Ave/Jct Pottery road, Kill O The Grange 124.8c

Texaco 290 Merrion Road, Elm Park 124.9c

Texaco Newtownpark Ave, Blackrock 124.9c

Circle K Kimmage Road Lower, Kimmage 125.5c

Circle K Fortfield Rd, Terenure 125.5c

Applegreen Ballinteer Avenue, Ballinteer 125.8c

Maxol Ballinteer Avenue, Ballinteer 125.8c

Top 336 Howth Rd, Raheny 125.8c

Applegreen 54/56 Howth Road , Killester 125.8c

Texaco Rathfarnham Rd, Rathfarnham, D14 125.9c

Top Amiens St, Dublin 1 125.9c

Circle K Malahide Rd, Clare Hall 125.9c

Circle K Grange Road, Rathfarnham, D14 126.9c

Texaco Kilmacud Rd, Stillorgan 127.7c

Topaz Bray Rd Southbound, Cabinteely 127.8c

Topaz Bray Rd Northbound, Cabinteely 127.8c

Applegreen Dublin Road, Shankill 127.8c

Applegreen Church Rd, Ballybrack 127.8c

Applegreen 250-252 Sarsfield Rd, Ballyfermot 127.8c

Top Swans Nest Rd, Kilbarrack 127.8c

Texaco Old Bray Road off N11, Cornelscourt 127.9c

Texaco Shanganagh Road, Shankill 127.9c

Texaco Clonkeen Rd, Deansgrange 127.9c

Texaco Brighton Road, Foxrock 127.9c

Circle K South Circular Road, Kilmainham 128.5c

Circle K Coolmine Ind Estate, Coolmine 128.5c

Circle K Dundrum Rd, Dundrum 128.8c

Circle K Taney Rd, Goatstown 128.8c

Tesco Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin 16 128.9c

Circle K Rochestown Avenue, Killiney 129.8c

Texaco Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire 129.8c

Texaco Abbey Rd, Near Bakers Corner 129.8c

Circle K Butterfield Ave, Rathfarnham 129.9c

Circle K Taylors Lane, Ballyboden 129.9c

Circle K Ballyboden Rd, Ballyboden 129.9c

Texaco Lucan Road, Ballydowd 129.9c

Circle K Naas Road (beside Joels), Clondalkin, D22 129.9c

Circle K Malahide Rd, Donnycarney 131.9c

Circle K Malahide Rd, Artane, D5 132.9c

Top Tallaght Road, Tallaght, D16 134.7c

Circle K Tallaght Bypass, Tallaght 134.7c

Topaz Belgard Square, Tallaght 134.7c

Circle K Ballymun Rd, Glasnevin 137.9c

Petrol:

Circle K N11 Northbound, Mount Merrion 123.5c

Applegreen N11 Southbound, Mount Merrion 123.5c

Applegreen Clonskeagh Rd, Clonskeagh 123.8c

Applegreen Tara Towers, Rock Road 125c

Circle K Blessington Rd, Jobstown 125.8c

Topaz 126 Sandford Rd, Ranelagh, D6 125.8c

Circle K Strand Rd, Sandymount, D4 125.9c

Circle K Merrion Road, Merrion 125.9c

Maxol Beachroad, Ringsend 125.9c

Maxol 231-235 Harold's Cross Road, Harold's Cross 127.5c

GO 286 Kylemore Road, Ballyfermot, D12 127.9c

Emo Mount Brown, Kilmainham 127.9c

Topaz Ushers Quay, Dublin 8 127.9c

Circle K Rathgar Rd, Rathmines, D6 128.5c

Discount Fuels Lower Kimmage Road, Dublin 6W 128.5c

Texaco 290 Merrion Road, Elm Park 128.9c

Top KCR Terenure Rd West, Dublin 6W 129.5c

Topaz Kennelsfort Road, Palmerstown 129.8c

Texaco Old Bray Road off N11, Cornelscourt 129.9c

Texaco Newtownpark Ave, Blackrock 129.9c

Texaco Clonkeen Rd, Deansgrange 129.9c

Circle K Kimmage Road Lower, Kimmage 130.5c

Circle K Fortfield Rd, Terenure 130.5c

Applegreen Ballinteer Avenue, Ballinteer 130.8c

Circle K Chapelizod By-Pass, Palmerstown 130.8c

Topaz Lucan Road, Palmerstown, D20 130.8c

Applegreen Palmerstown Bypass, Palmerstown 130.8c

Maxol Ballinteer Avenue, Ballinteer 130.8c

Topaz Bray Rd Southbound, Cabinteely 131.8c

Topaz Bray Rd Northbound, Cabinteely 131.8c

Applegreen Dublin Road, Shankill 131.8c

Applegreen Church Rd, Ballybrack 131.8c

Applegreen Rochestown Ave/Jct Pottery road, Kill O The Grange 131.8c

Top Swans Nest Rd, Kilbarrack 131.8c

Circle K Grange Rd, Donaghmede 131.8c

Applegreen Grange Rd, Baldoyle 131.8c

Texaco Rathfarnham Rd, Rathfarnham, D14 131.9c

Circle K Grange Road, Rathfarnham, D14 131.9c

Circle K South Circular Road, Kilmainham 131.9c

Texaco Shanganagh Road, Shankill 131.9c

Texaco Kilmacud Rd, Stillorgan 132.7c

Circle K Taylors Lane, Ballyboden 132.8c

Circle K Ballyboden Rd, Ballyboden 132.8c

Applegreen 250-252 Sarsfield Rd, Ballyfermot 132.8c

Circle K Butterfield Ave, Rathfarnham 133.5c

Top 336 Howth Rd, Raheny 133.8c

Applegreen 54/56 Howth Road , Killester 133.8c

Circle K Dundrum Rd, Dundrum 133.8c

Circle K Taney Rd, Goatstown 133.8c

Top Amiens St, Dublin 1 133.9c

Texaco Brighton Road, Foxrock 133.9c

Circle K Rochestown Avenue, Killiney 134.8c

Texaco Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire 134.8c

Texaco Abbey Rd, Near Bakers Corner 134.8c

Circle K Malahide Rd, Clare Hall 134.8c

Circle K Naas Road (beside Joels), Clondalkin, D22 135.5c

Tesco Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin 16 135.9c

Texaco Lucan Road, Ballydowd 136.9c

Top Tallaght Road, Tallaght, D16 137.7c

Circle K Tallaght Bypass, Tallaght 137.7c

Topaz Belgard Square, Tallaght 137.7c

Circle K Malahide Rd, Artane, D5 137.9c

Circle K Malahide Rd, Donnycarney 137.9c

Circle K Ballymun Rd, Glasnevin 139.9c

