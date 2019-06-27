The Pride Flag Will Fly Over Leinster House For The First Time This Weekend

The Pride flag will be flown over Leinster House this weekend as the annual parade takes place in the city centre on Saturday.

The news comes after the Houses of the Oireachtas held the first meeting of their LGBT+ support group on Wednesday, which was attended by TDs, party members and staff.

The informal meeting was hosted by Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl in order to discuss future plans for the group, and was supported by the Cathaoirleach and the Clerk of the Dáil.

Ó Fearghaíl commented that there was support for the group from all sides of the government, which was set up at the request of Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer and his Oireachtas colleagues.

Pride Flag to fly at Leinster House as Houses of the Oireachtas LGBT+ group is launched today #seeforyourself #Pride https://t.co/85vU70aaOC pic.twitter.com/1qhpzR1LFB — Oireachtas News (@OireachtasNews) June 26, 2019

Ó Fearghaíl said, “By flying the flag over Leinster House on Saturday, we are showing our commitment to support and assist the LGBT+ community and their allies in the Oireachtas, be they members, political staff or support staff.”

This year’s Pride theme is Rainbow Revolution with the highlight of the festival set to be this Saturday’s parade that kicks off at 1pm on O’Connell Street.

