Pro-LGBT Priest Will Still Get To Speak During Pope's Visit Despite Petition

The petition attempting to stop him has almost 10,000 signatures

Pro - LGBT Priest, Fr James Martin, will still speak during the Pope's Visit this month despite a petition that has almost 10,000 signatures attempting to stop him.

The petition states that the outspoken priest should not be allowed speak because he, "favours homosexuals kissing during the mass" and "supports transgenderism for children."

The petition was started by Irish branch of Tradition, Family, Property.

Independent.ie is reporting that the organisers of the event have said there will be no change to the line-up.



“With just over one week to go to the WMOF2018 pastoral congress in the RDS in Dublin, we are not expecting there to be any change to the line-up of speakers who have been invited to be part of the event,” a spokeswoman for the event said.



The Pope's visit was surrounded in controversy recently as a Catholic LGBT group claimed it was being discriminated against by the event organisers.

