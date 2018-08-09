News

Pro-LGBT Priest Will Still Get To Speak During Pope's Visit Despite Petition

The petition attempting to stop him has almost 10,000 signatures

Fr James Martin

Pro - LGBT Priest, Fr James Martin, will still speak during the Pope's Visit this month despite a petition that has almost 10,000 signatures attempting to stop him.

The petition states that the outspoken priest should not be allowed speak because he, "favours homosexuals kissing during the mass" and "supports transgenderism for children."

The petition was started by Irish branch of Tradition, Family, Property.

Independent.ie is reporting that the organisers of the event have said there will be no change to the line-up.

“With just over one week to go to the WMOF2018 pastoral congress in the RDS in Dublin, we are not expecting there to be any change to the line-up of speakers who have been invited to be part of the event,” a spokeswoman for the event said.

The Pope's visit was surrounded in controversy recently as a Catholic LGBT group claimed it was being discriminated against by the event organisers.

READ NEXT: Six Children Forced To Sleep On Chairs In West Dublin Garda Station Last Night

Una Healy and deciding to leave someone who's cheating... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Pro LGBT Priest Pope's visit petition
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

News

Read More in News
Pro-LGBT Priest Will Still Get To Speak During Pope's Visit Despite Petition
Pro-LGBT Priest Will Still Get To Speak During Pope's Visit Despite Petition
Six Children Forced To Sleep On Chairs In West Dublin Garda Station Last Night
Six Children Forced To Sleep On Chairs In West Dublin Garda Station Last Night
"Live Rats, Rodent Droppings And Foul Smells" Reasons For Closures In July
"Live Rats, Rodent Droppings And Foul Smells" Reasons For Closures In July
A Deliberate Fire Caused Damage To A Dublin Playground Last Night
A Deliberate Fire Caused Damage To A Dublin Playground Last Night
Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions
Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions
Gardaí Looking For Man Who "Exposed Himself" To People In Dublin Park This Morning
Gardaí Looking For Man Who "Exposed Himself" To People In Dublin Park This Morning
Dublin Mayor Will Host Civic Reception For Irish Women's Hockey Team After World Cup Final
Dublin Mayor Will Host Civic Reception For Irish Women's Hockey Team After World Cup Final
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit
Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
A Dublin House Party Got Scarily Out Of Hand On Thursday Morning
A Dublin House Party Got Scarily Out Of Hand On Thursday Morning
It's National Prosecco Day - Here's Seven Sexy Prosecco Cocktails You Need To Try
Best Of

It's National Prosecco Day - Here's Seven Sexy Prosecco Cocktails You Need To Try
Seven Authentic Italian Restaurants In Dublin That Are Magnifico
Food and Drink

Seven Authentic Italian Restaurants In Dublin That Are Magnifico
Seven Children Forced To Sleep On Chairs In West Dublin Garda Station Last Night
News

Seven Children Forced To Sleep On Chairs In West Dublin Garda Station Last Night
WATCH: There Were ANTICS as Christina Aguilera Partied At This Dublin Nightclub Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: There Were ANTICS as Christina Aguilera Partied At This Dublin Nightclub Last Night

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
What's On

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
What's On

There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
Sponsored

Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
You Can Now Get Nutella Coffee In This Dublin Café And We Need It
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Nutella Coffee In This Dublin Café And We Need It

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group