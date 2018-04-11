Proposals Made For New 12,000 Seater Stadium And Shopping Centre In Dublin

The plans are being described as a 'game-changer'...

League Of Ireland football club St. Patrick's Athletic has announced plans to build a new 12,000 seater stadium in Inchicore which would sit on top of 'state-of-the art retail, leisure and community facilities.'

According to the club website, the City Development Plan is being put in place in association with HRS International and FESP International and 'envisages the development of a high-quality, vibrant, mixed-use urban quarter which will help to regenerate Inchicore.'

NEWS: St Patrick's Athletic FC, in association with HRS International & FESP International have today announced a proposal for a major development at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore! Read more below! ⬇️🔴⚪️⚽️ — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) April 11, 2018

If plans go ahead, the stadium, with the working title of the Richmond Arena, will serve as a home venue for St. Pat's, who currently play at Richmond Park on Emmet Road. It will also be available for 'many other uses which will be an asset to Inchicore and indeed to Dublin as a whole'. It would be a category three UEFA stadium with 12,000 covered seats and 'all modern facilities at first floor level'.

The President of St Patrick's Athletic, Tom O'Mahony, said:

"We believe our proposal is a game-changer for Inchicore and, of course, for our Club. It would give our supporters an ultra-modern stadium which would also be suitable for a wide range of community events. "It would transform Inchicore and would realise the City Council's vision of a vibrant, high-quality urban quarter. We will now engage with the City Council to discuss our plans and we hope to have an opportunity to play a leading role in the regeneration of our neighbourhood."

