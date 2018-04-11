News

Proposals Made For New 12,000 Seater Stadium And Shopping Centre In Dublin

The plans are being described as a 'game-changer'...

Screen Shot 2018 04 11 At 08 51 08

League Of Ireland football club St. Patrick's Athletic has announced plans to build a new 12,000 seater stadium in Inchicore which would sit on top of 'state-of-the art retail, leisure and community facilities.'

According to the club website, the City Development Plan is being put in place in association with HRS International and FESP International and 'envisages the development of a high-quality, vibrant, mixed-use urban quarter which will help to regenerate Inchicore.'

If plans go ahead, the stadium, with the working title of the Richmond Arena, will serve as a home venue for St. Pat's, who currently play at Richmond Park on Emmet Road. It will also be available for 'many other uses which will be an asset to Inchicore and indeed to Dublin as a whole'. It would be a category three UEFA stadium with 12,000 covered seats and 'all modern facilities at first floor level'. 

The President of St Patrick's Athletic, Tom O'Mahony, said:

 "We believe our proposal is a game-changer for Inchicore and, of course, for our Club. It would give our supporters an ultra-modern stadium which would also be suitable for a wide range of community events.

"It would transform Inchicore and would realise the City Council's vision of a vibrant, high-quality urban quarter. We will now engage with the City Council to discuss our plans and we hope to have an opportunity to play a leading role in the regeneration of our neighbourhood."

Screen Shot 2018 04 11 At 08 51 08

For more information on the proposals, click here

READ NEXT: A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

st pats league of ireland inchicore new stadium shopping centre
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Proposals Made For New 12,000 Seater Stadium And Shopping Centre In Dublin
Proposals Made For New 12,000 Seater Stadium And Shopping Centre In Dublin
The Dun Laoghaire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover
The Dun Laoghaire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
PIC: The Iconic 'REPEAL' Mural Is Back In Town After Being Removed In 2016
PIC: The Iconic 'REPEAL' Mural Is Back In Town After Being Removed In 2016
Two People Arrested After Garda Injured In A Hit And Run In The City Centre
Two People Arrested After Garda Injured In A Hit And Run In The City Centre
Security Guards Called To North Dublin Driving Licence Centre After People Refused To Leave
Security Guards Called To North Dublin Driving Licence Centre After People Refused To Leave
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
56 People Were Evacuated From An Apartment Fire On The Northside Last Night
56 People Were Evacuated From An Apartment Fire On The Northside Last Night
Thousands Of People Are Marching In The City Centre To Address The Homeless Crisis
Thousands Of People Are Marching In The City Centre To Address The Homeless Crisis
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
Looking For Love? Here's How To Apply For First Dates Ireland
Entertainment

Looking For Love? Here's How To Apply For First Dates Ireland
Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It
What's On

Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It
Proposals Made For New 12,000 Seater Stadium And Shopping Centre In Dublin
News

Proposals Made For New 12,000 Seater Stadium And Shopping Centre In Dublin
The Dun Laoghaire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover
News

The Dun Laoghaire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin