News

This Protest At Lunchtime In Grafton Street Had Everyone Stopping And Talking

As if the street isn't busy enough at lunchtime.

Grafton Street Feb

If you were walking down Grafton Street minding your own business on Wednesday during lunchtime, you definitely stumbled upon this protest that took place in the middle of the street. 

Political party, Solidarity, held a picket on a Grafton Street branch of Permanent TSB in Dublin at lunchtime on Wednesday in protest at the threat of the sale of mortgages to vulture funds.

It comes as the banks says it is pressing ahead with the controversial sale of non-performing mortgages worth €3.7 billion.

The portfolio - which includes loans on 14,000 family homes - is to be sold off to so called "vulture funds".

Fianna Fáil is insisting legislation is needed to ensure vulture funds are regulated.

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat murder as entertainment, SJP vs Kim Cattrall, and Jennifer Aniston's crafty media manipulation! Subscribe here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
This Protest At Lunchtime In Grafton Street Had Everyone Stopping And Talking
This Protest At Lunchtime In Grafton Street Had Everyone Stopping And Talking
These Four Dublin Restaurants Are Doing 2-for-1 Lunches Today and Tomorrow
These Four Dublin Restaurants Are Doing 2-for-1 Lunches Today and Tomorrow
Transport Minister Says Luas Is A 'Victim Of Its Own Success'
Transport Minister Says Luas Is A 'Victim Of Its Own Success'
Dublin Bus Is Making Changes To Another Ten Bus Routes
Dublin Bus Is Making Changes To Another Ten Bus Routes
Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
Two Women Had Their Cancer 'Misdiagnosed' At St James's Hospital
Two Women Had Their Cancer 'Misdiagnosed' At St James's Hospital
A Restaurant Went On Fire In South Dublin In Scary Blaze
A Restaurant Went On Fire In South Dublin In Scary Blaze
Gardaí Investigating Serious Collision Between Cyclist And Car On Monday
Gardaí Investigating Serious Collision Between Cyclist And Car On Monday
Romanian National Who Handed Himself In After Serious Hit-And-Run Has Been Released Without Charge
Romanian National Who Handed Himself In After Serious Hit-And-Run Has Been Released Without Charge
Ten Sex Attacks That Took Place In Dublin Linked To Same Man
Ten Sex Attacks That Took Place In Dublin Linked To Same Man
This New And Unique Event Is One Amazing Way To Spend St. Patrick's Day In Dublin
Dublin

This New And Unique Event Is One Amazing Way To Spend St. Patrick's Day In Dublin
Major Dublin Road Closed And Bus Diversions In Place As Suspected Pipe Bomb Found
Dublin

Major Dublin Road Closed And Bus Diversions In Place As Suspected Pipe Bomb Found
The Speed Limit On The New Luas Cross-City Is Shockingly Low
Dublin

The Speed Limit On The New Luas Cross-City Is Shockingly Low
This Luxurious Chinese Restaurant Is Perfect For Your Next Date Night
Food and Drink

This Luxurious Chinese Restaurant Is Perfect For Your Next Date Night

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin