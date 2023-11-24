Public transport systems in Dublin to face disruptions today

By Katy Thornton

November 24, 2023 at 11:05am

Last night's riots brought public transport to a stop.

Following the riots in Dublin city centre last night, which saw a Luas tram and a bus set ablaze, public transport systems will be significant disrupted today.

Footage of escalating tensions began to circulate on social media last night following the attack outside a Dublin primary school, with scenes of protesters gathering around the Parnell Square/O'Connell Street area stopping the passage of public transport and Garda vehicles.

LUAS

The Red Luas Line is only operating from Tallaght / Saggart as far as Smithfield. No services will operate between Smithfield and The Point / Connolly.

The Green Luas Line is only operating from Brides Glen / Sandyford as far as St Stephen's Green. No services will operate between St Stephen's Green and Broombridge.

Dublin Bus is accepting Luas tickets on their services.

Bus

While all Dublin Bus vehicles are operating, they cannot service Parnell Street, Parnell Square or O'Connell Street. There are diversions in place via Gardiner Street and Church Street.

DART

All DART/Commuter/Intercity services are operating as normal.

Header image via Getty 

