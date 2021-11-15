Pyg to introduce free antigen testing upon arrival at events!

To add to the safety of their events, Pygmalion thinks antigen testing is the way forward.

Antigen testing ahead of big events has proved to work wonders in countries such as Sweden and Germany. Dublin's first nightclub event at the end of September also incorporated antigen testing as part of their safety measures. Currently you can only get an antigen test for free if you're fully vaccinated and have been called as a close contact.

Pyg looks to offer free antigen tests to patrons on arrival. This will be alongside the normal measures of checking Covid certs and seasonal tickets for contact tracing purposes. The tests will be self administered. A negative test result is necessary for entry into Pyg; if you test positive you will receive a refund for your ticket. If you test negatively with an antigen test, it's unlikely (although not impossible) that you have the virus.

This additional step is an extra precaution for those looking to enjoy Dublin's returning nightlife.

Header image via Instagram/pygmaliondublin

READ ON: If you love afternoon tea, this Frederick Street spot is making theirs festive!