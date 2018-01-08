News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand

Hands up who wants to hit up Bangkok?

Thailand

Lounging on a white sandy beach drinking Mai Tais and eating fresh coconuts sounds very far away from the cold commute everyone in Ireland faced this morning. 

Organising your summer hols at the start of the year means you've got something to look forward to and with Qatar Airways announcing their new sale it's the perfect excuse to hightail it to Thailand. 

Passengers can now book flights to the most popular destinations on Qatar Airways’ extensive global network, with Economy Class fares starting at €439 to Johannesburg, €529 to Bangkok, €679 to Phuket, €699 to the Maldives and €869 to Perth. 

If you're feeling mad fancy, Business Class return fares start at €1,959 to Zanzibar, Tanzania, €2,027 to Krabi, Thailand and €2,269 to Singapore with further discounts offered on recently-launched destinations.

Passengers will also have the chance to earn double Qmiles on all bookings made from 9-16 January 2018, with travel by 10 December 2018.

Who wouldn't want to see sights like these?

Or eat food like this every day of your trip?

Qatar Airways will continue expanding its global network throughout 2018 by adding flights to many more exciting destinations including Pattaya, Thailand; Penang, Malaysia and Canberra, Australia, to name just a few.

How's that for holiday inspo?

