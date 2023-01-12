'Queen of Moore Street' Carmel Mooney dies age 84

Moore Street won't be the same without her.

Carmel Mooney, crowned the Queen of Moore Street, has sadly passed away age 84. Mooney was a well known face around Dublin, having run a fruit and veg stall for 70 years on Moore Street. Her death notice states:

"The death has occurred of Carmel McGlynn (née Mooney) peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paddy Shiels-McGlynn and loving mother of Thomas and Patrick. Carmel, formerly of Henrietta House, Henrietta Street and Valley Park, Finglas. Retired Trader of Dublin’s Moore Street."

According to The Independent, "Ms Mooney’s funeral will take place on Friday when her remains will be brought down Moore Street for a final time."

In an interview with the Herald in 2013, Mooney spoke of her time on Moore Street, where she started trading when she was only a child. The Independent reports that she was the "third generation of her family to trade" there. When she was first crowned Queen of Moore Street, she couldn't find the words to describe how it made her feel:

"I'm shaking, I don't know what to say."

Fellow trader Stephen Troy spoke highly of Mooney, saying, "that lady was probably the longest serving trader on Moore Street" and praising her for her "witty" and "kind" nature.

Information on Mooney's funeral are detailed below:

"Reposing at her home this Thursday the 12th between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to Saint Peter’s Church, Phibsboro, arriving for 10.30am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium."

Needless to say Moore Street will never be the same without her.

