PIC: This Popular Dublin Area Is Infested With Massive Rats

Ew, ew, EW. We're staying 5 miles away from this place

This Dublin Street has been flooded with rats lately and locals have had to take matters into their own hands in order to catch them.

The rodents are coming in truck loads and there has been a handful of protests from locals because the matter is only getting worse.

The block on Queen Street is now filled with poison and traps in the hope that they will catch the rats as the council and pest control are having serious problems keeping the numbers down.

One of the locals posted pictures of the rats on her Facebook page and they are disgustingly huge.

We really hope this problem gets solved very soon.

