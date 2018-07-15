News

PIC: This Popular Dublin Area Is Infested With Massive Rats

Ew, ew, EW. We're staying 5 miles away from this place

Rats Galore

This Dublin Street has been flooded with rats lately and locals have had to take matters into their own hands in order to catch them.

The rodents are coming in truck loads and there has been a handful of protests from locals because the matter is only getting worse.

The block on Queen Street is now filled with poison and traps in the hope that they will catch the rats as the council and pest control are having serious problems keeping the numbers down.

One of the locals posted pictures of the rats on her Facebook page and they are disgustingly huge.

We really hope this problem gets solved very soon.

rats Dublin Queen Street
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

