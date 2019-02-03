News

A Rally In Support Of Nurses And Midwives Will Take Place In Dublin Next Weekend

Two additional strike dates have been confirmed

Screen Shot 2019 02 03 At 10 04 46

The Irish Nurses And Midwives Organisation has announced two extra strike dates and arranged for a national rally to take place next Saturday.

A dispute over pay and staff shortages saw a strike take place earlier this week and further demonstrations are now scheduled for Tuesday February 19 and Thursday February 21.

The INMO has also confirmed that a National Rally will take place on Saturday February 9 at Dublin's Garden Of Remembrance. A Facebook event page for the rally reads "Stand with nurses and midwives! We're organising a national rally to support Ireland's brilliant nurses and midwives in their fight for fair pay and safe staffing. ALL WELCOME! Exact arrangements will be confirmed in the coming days."

Last week, Lovin published a letter we received from a nurse outlining the reasons for the strikes.

