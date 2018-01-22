Two Very Specific Types Of Robberies Took Place In The Northside On Sunday

Gardaí are currently investigating two robberies that were carried out on individual bookmakers in the northside of Dublin on Sunday, 21st January.

The Irish Independent is reporting that a Ladbrokes office in the Racecourse Shopping Centre was robbed at around 11am.

One person was armed with a knife while the other smashed the glass at the counter before escaping in a car after collecting a small sum of money.

The second robbery - which Gardaí believe to be unrelated to the first - a lone masked man threatened staff with a silver coloured handgun at the Paddy Power office on Strand Road in Portmarnock.

The man left the bookmakers on foot and managed to take a four-figure sum of cash with him.

No one was injured in the attacks and Gardaí are currently examining CCTV footage and they have asked anyone with information to come forward.

