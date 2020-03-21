Close

  RTE staff member tests positive for Covid-19

RTE staff member tests positive for Covid-19

By Darragh Murphy

March 21, 2020 at 3:26pm

A member of staff at RTE has tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email to employees, the national broadcaster confirmed that a member of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

RTE Director General, Dee Forbes, revealed on Saturday that the staff member was safe and at home, where they are continuing to follow the self-isolation guidelines from the Health Service Executive.

Those who have been in close contact with the person who has tested positive will be contacted by Public Health Services.

Friday evening's update on the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland revealed an additional 126 cases, taking the total number in the Republic to 683.

On Friday night's episode of The Late Late Show, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan insisted that the number of confirmed cases are currently in line with public health projections.

It's understood that the expected surge in cases has not yet been experienced and it will be another few weeks before public health services can confirm whether the current strategy has helped to halt the spread of coronavirus.

