This "Rude" Luas Behaviour Has Been Slammed By Dublin Senator

"A little bit of cop on can go a long way"

You can't put a price on 'Cop On'...

And Dublin senator Neale Richmond wishes there was a bit more of it going around.

The Fine Gael politician slammed ignorant backpack-wearing on the Luas, saying that a simple change could make the commute a lot more tolerable.

He said:

"We all know the rush hour times when you can be crammed in against someone else on a very warm tram with window condensation, but there are ways in which life as a commuter can become more tolerable," Mr Richmond said.

"A simple measure to partially alleviate this would be if Transdev would replicate signage already in use in London on the underground asking commuters to remove backpacks while on trams.

"Much like not putting feet up on seats - a little bit of cop on can go a long way to making journeys more comfortable."

In 2017, 37.6 million passenger journeys were recorded, with passenger figures expected to rise even further.

Richmond went on:

"A bit of common courtesy should be used by all. When a tram stops at a platform, those waiting to get on board should allow commuters off first, as well as those standing near doors,".

"A bit more cop on and courtesy to all would be a good way to begin 2019 for all using Luas trams."

There's your New Year's Resolution now.

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

