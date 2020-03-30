Close

  • Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for Covid-19

Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for Covid-19

By Darragh Murphy

March 30, 2020 at 5:58pm

Ryan Tubridy has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Self-isolating since displaying symptoms of a persistent cough in recent days, Ryan Tubridy didn't present his RTE Radio One programme or The Late Late Show last week.

On Monday evening, Tubridy confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus but insisted that he is on the road to recovery.

He said: "Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive, but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

"While I've been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place.

"I look forward to being back to work really soon."

Oliver Callan will continue to host Tubridy's Radio One show while RTE will reveal plans for this Friday's Late Late Show in the coming days.

Miriam O'Callaghan hosted last week's show, becoming the first woman to fully present the programme in the process.

