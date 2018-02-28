Ryanair Issue Statement About Their Cancelled Flights On Thursday From Dublin Airport

We really feel for you if you've been affected.

Following the news on Wednesday that all their flights to and from Dublin Airport had been cancelled, Ryanair has issued a statement regarding its flights from the capital's Airport on Thursday.

In a statement, the airline said that:

"Due to continuing adverse weather conditions, Ryanair expects further flight delays and cancellations at airports tomorrow, Thursday 1st March 2018 and we recommend customers check the status of their flight at Ryanair.com before making their way to the airport.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these disruptions which are entirely outside of our control.

"Some flights for Dublin Airport have been cancelled for Thursday 1st March 2018 and all affected customers have been notified of their options by email / SMS text message"



As well as this, some flights have also been cancelled from Cork Airport but customers will be notified by email and/or text also.

