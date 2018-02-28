News

Ryanair Issue Statement About Their Cancelled Flights On Thursday From Dublin Airport

We really feel for you if you've been affected.

Ryanair Aircraft 2

Following the news on Wednesday that all their flights to and from Dublin Airport had been cancelled, Ryanair has issued a statement regarding its flights from the capital's Airport on Thursday. 

In a statement, the airline said that:

"Due to continuing adverse weather conditions, Ryanair expects further flight delays and cancellations at airports tomorrow, Thursday 1st March 2018 and we recommend customers check the status of their flight at Ryanair.com before making their way to the airport. 

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these disruptions which are entirely outside of our control.

"Some flights for Dublin Airport have been cancelled for Thursday 1st March 2018 and all affected customers have been notified of their options by email / SMS text message"

As well as this, some flights have also been cancelled from Cork Airport but customers will be notified by email and/or text also.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Dublin Council Worker Pinned To Floor And Hammered With Snowballs By Co-Workers

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Ryanair flights flying storm emma Beast from the East Met Éireann Snow, Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Ryanair Issue Statement About Their Cancelled Flights On Thursday From Dublin Airport
Ryanair Issue Statement About Their Cancelled Flights On Thursday From Dublin Airport
WATCH: These Legends Built An IGLOO In Blackrock That Puts Your Snowman To Shame
WATCH: These Legends Built An IGLOO In Blackrock That Puts Your Snowman To Shame
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
Here's A Full List Of Closures In Dublin Today Due To The Beast From The East
Here's A Full List Of Closures In Dublin Today Due To The Beast From The East
Stock Your Fridge – Deliveroo Might Not Be Able To Deliver Your Takeaway Tonight
Stock Your Fridge – Deliveroo Might Not Be Able To Deliver Your Takeaway Tonight
Cancelled Flights, Colleges Closed And Dublin In Disruption: What You Need To Know
Cancelled Flights, Colleges Closed And Dublin In Disruption: What You Need To Know
Luas And Dublin Bus Services Are 'Extremely Limited' This Morning
Luas And Dublin Bus Services Are 'Extremely Limited' This Morning
Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
WATCH: Dublin Council Worker Pinned To Floor And Hammered With Snowballs By Co-Workers
Dublin

WATCH: Dublin Council Worker Pinned To Floor And Hammered With Snowballs By Co-Workers
WATCH: These Legends Built An IGLOO In Blackrock That Puts Your Snowman To Shame
News

WATCH: These Legends Built An IGLOO In Blackrock That Puts Your Snowman To Shame
PICS: The Phoenix Park Turned Into A Giant Snowy Playground Today
Dublin

PICS: The Phoenix Park Turned Into A Giant Snowy Playground Today
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
News

Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin