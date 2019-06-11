Sci-Fi Bar Scraps Plans To Open In Dublin

There's some disappointing news today as it was announced that Dublin's newest sci-fi bar is no longer set to open.

The Cauldron, which has venues in London and New York, was supposed to open on Francis Street later on this year, but plans have since been scrapped.

Dublin's Art & Antique Quarter announced the news yesterday on Facebook. They wrote, "Cauldron is Cancelled - The planned business for Francis Street The Cauldron event Bar has withdrawn from plans to open at 101 Francis Street

"It is believed an excessive amount of ‘red tape’ forced them to change their minds and they are now planning to open a second business in the UK.

"This withdrawal follows the decision of Bonac Gin to cancel their plans at 59 Francis street due to, what many believed was excessive demands from the City Council."

Last year, the news broke that plans for the Bonac Gin Palace, which was supposed to open at number 59 Francis Street, would not go ahead because the owners gave up trying to keep up with what they saw as excessive demands from the city planners and fire officers.

The proposed Cauldron bar is described as "broadly inspired by fantasy and science-fiction" and is a "place for fans of magic."