Shopping centres allowed to open from June 15 as government speed up roadmap

Shopping centres will be allowed to open from June 15 as the government speed up the reopening of the country.

Leo Varadkar addressed the nation today, announcing a number of changes to the roadmap.

As part of the changes, the Taoiseach said that Shopping centres will be allowed to open from June 15 as long as measures are taken to ensure that people don't congregate on benches or other places in the building.

Shops will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered hours, in order to minimise congestion on public transport.

Playgrounds will also be allowed to open from this coming Monday, sooner than originally set out. Outdoor summer camps with no more than 15 people will also be able to reopen from Monday.

Following the Taoiseach's speech, Business Minister Heather Humphreys told people that they should "be prepared to queue".

"For many of us, leisurely browsing will have to be replaced by purposeful direct shopping," she added.

Additionally, The Taoiseach announced that people will be able to meet in groups of up to six indoors or outdoors. It was also announced that up to 15 people will be able to take part in outdoor sporting activities. Funerals can now be attended by up to 25 people.

Hotels and hostels will be allowed to open from June 29, as well as bars with a restaurant licence.

Earlier, the government announced that the original 20km rule, which was due to come into effect this coming Monday, will be scrapped. Instead, people will be able to travel anywhere within the county in which they live. Travel restrictions will be entirely lifted on June 29.

For more details on the Taoiseach's speech, head here.

