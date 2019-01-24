News

Dublin To Get Six Brand New Bus Routes As Part Of BusConnects Plans

These are going to be a great addition and six more brand new routes are also in the pipeline and have been named

The National Transport Authority announced details of the second phase of the BusConnects Core Bus Corridor project on Wednesday.

They unveiled a further six of the sixteen routes that are earmarked for development.

The BusConnects programme aims to transform Dublin’s bus system, with the Core Bus Corridor project providing 230kms of dedicated bus lanes and 200km of cycle lanes on sixteen of the busiest bus corridors in and out of the city centre.

The first phase of the public consultations commenced in November 2018 and is on-going. The latest public consultation for phase two is commenced on Wednesday on the Emerging Preferred Routes for the following six corridors:

  • Liffey Valley to the City Centre
  • Clondalkin to Drimnagh
  • Greenhills to the City Centre
  • Tallaght to Terenure
  • Kimmage to the City Centre
  • Rathfarnham to the City Centre

Phase Three of the Core Bus Corridors project will get underway in mid-February and will run until the end of April featuring the final six corridors:

  • Ballymun to the City Centre
  • Finglas to Phibsborough
  • Bray to the City Centre
  • Blackrock to Merrion
  • UCD Ballsbridge to City Centre
  • Ringsend to the City Centre

Speaking about the announcement Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said:

“Today marks the second stage in a three-step process with details being unveiled of six additional Emerging Preferred Routes foreseen under the BusConnects Core Bus Corridor project. In recent days, we have notified the 665 property owners along these routes who may be potentially affected and offered one-to-one meetings to inform them of the proposals and listen to their feedback.

“We would encourage those who received the notification to get in contact with us and engage in the consultation process that runs until the 29th March. We want to hear from them to get their views on the proposals and the issues that they wish to see addressed.

“At the NTA, we are determined to deepen our engagement with the communities along each of the identified corridors. That is why in addition to the meeting with potentially affected property owners we will also be organising public information events and Community Forums along each of the six corridors announced today.

“The Community Forums, in particular, will ensure a two-way dialogue with community leaders, residents’ associations, special interest groups and public representatives. We are eager to listen to the concerns of all those affected, and we will ensure they are kept updated on the project as it progresses.

“We have been encouraged by the positive level of engagement the NTA has witnessed since the launch of the Core Bus Corridors project public consultation in November 2018 and we will examine all observations carefully over the coming weeks as we look to develop Final Preferred Routes.

“Although we are aware that a project of this scale will bring many challenges, the BusConnects Core Bus Corridor project is needed now more than ever. With the city due to expand by 25% by 2040, continuous bus priority and segregated cycle lanes will be required to meet the growing demand for fast, reliable, punctual and convenient bus journeys in and out of the city centre, and safe cycling facilities for the growing numbers of cyclists.”

Darragh Berry

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

