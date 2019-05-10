Skerries Butcher Giving Out 1,000 Free Sausage Sambos To Darkness Into Light Participants

A Dublin butcher is making a seriously kind gesture ahead of this year’s Darkness into Light for Pieta House.

Aidan O’ Brien has invited everyone taking part in the Skerries walk to meet him at the Skerries monument afterwards for their free cup of tea and sausage in a roll, just because.

Aidan wrote on Facebook:

“I’ve always supported Pieta House over the last decade and since then we have got our own walk in the town and I am biased most of the time when I speak about Skerries.

“But honestly I am not being biased when I say that you will not walk in a better location or community in Ireland.

“Something I started back a few years ago as a goodwill gesture but has snowballed over the years to have Breakfast for 1k people.

“Why not is what I say, the more the merrier and its a very special event that if you can take part then do so.

“This year we are back and ready to serve out 1000 Teas and Coffees and & 1000 hot Sausages in a roll.

“One lady even commented that it was better than the tea n toast after giving birth in the hospital.

“We have had our cups delivered, all the hot water systems sorted and in the morning we take in 1000 Fresh bread rolls and 1000 sausages.