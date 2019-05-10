Skerries Butcher Giving Out 1,000 Free Sausage Sambos To Darkness Into Light Participants
A Dublin butcher is making a seriously kind gesture ahead of this year’s Darkness into Light for Pieta House.
Aidan O’ Brien has invited everyone taking part in the Skerries walk to meet him at the Skerries monument afterwards for their free cup of tea and sausage in a roll, just because.
Aidan wrote on Facebook:
“I’ve always supported Pieta House over the last decade and since then we have got our own walk in the town and I am biased most of the time when I speak about Skerries.
“But honestly I am not being biased when I say that you will not walk in a better location or community in Ireland.
“Something I started back a few years ago as a goodwill gesture but has snowballed over the years to have Breakfast for 1k people.
“Why not is what I say, the more the merrier and its a very special event that if you can take part then do so.
“This year we are back and ready to serve out 1000 Teas and Coffees and & 1000 hot Sausages in a roll.
“One lady even commented that it was better than the tea n toast after giving birth in the hospital.
“We have had our cups delivered, all the hot water systems sorted and in the morning we take in 1000 Fresh bread rolls and 1000 sausages.
“So when you have the walk done, please make your way to us at the monument where we will be waiting to serve you. There will be donation buckets on the tables if you wish to donate or finding it difficult to do online. All our goodies are free and all money raised will be going back to Pieta House.
“My House is a Pieta House for the weekend and you are all invited.”
Everyone knows it’s no easy feat to run your own business – so when you see small, local businesses showing amazing kindness like this it’s nothing short of inspirational.
Hopefully, Aidan O’ Brien sees his kindness returned with plenty of new customers after the event – it would be well deserved.