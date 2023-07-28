Snoop Dogg announces upcoming Dublin gig with presale already live

Dublin is one of four European locations Snoop has announced for the High Rollers Tour.

This comes after the rap legend recently graced the Irish stage for the first time in nine years. He performed two sold out shows at the 3arena in Dublin and the SSE Arena Belfast in March 2023.

Now, Snoop plans to return in a matter of months to the RDS with presale taking place this morning (July 28th).

The unexpected announcement sees the star planning a trip to the Simmonscourt locations this year on September 24th 2023.

This marks one of only four European shows Snoop has announced for the High Rollers Tour.

This year celebrates the 30-year anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s iconic album “Doggystyle” which was released on November 23rd 1993.

Fans are promised plenty of their favourite classic Doggystyle records, along with an entirely new show compared to his previous ‘I Wanna Thank Me Tour’ from March.

Organisers also confirmed: “Obie Trice who as previously billed to support Snoop Dogg was unavailable to perform on the I Wanna Thank Me tour due to visa issues which have thankfully now been resolved which means Irish fans can look forward to seeing Shady Records Rap Royalty Obie Trice make his long awaited return to Ireland. “

You can sign up for presale tickets on www.high-rollers.net, but be quick because the sale has already kicked off at 9am.

The general sale will follow at 9am on Monday July 31st, 2023.

