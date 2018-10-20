PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location

We feel like the queues for this are going to be massive.

It was only a matter of time before this happened.

Irish blogger, Suzanne Jackson has announced that she will be opening up a pop up shop in Dublin next week.

Jackson, better known as So Sue Me, announced the news on Instagram and it will be coming to Penneys on Mary Street.

It opens at 8:30am on the 24th of October and you just know it's going to be absolutely wedged.

There'll be professional makeup artists in the shop and of course, you can get all the SOSUbySJ products that your heart desires.

