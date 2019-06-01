Sophie’s Confirms Swings Are Not Being Removed After Photo Sparks Concern
Sophie’s at The Dean Hotel in Dublin has assured customers that their famous swings are here to stay.
A photo showing a man removing the swings had been doing the rounds online in recent days, leading many to speculate that it could be a result of the controversy surrounding TD Maria Bailey’s now-dropped personal injury claim.
But it turns out that they were just temporarily taken down for a private event and are now back up and running.
A spokesperson told The Independent, “We have no intention of removing the swings, don’t worry.
“They’re back up and ready for you to swing into the weekend.”
