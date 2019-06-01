Sophie’s Confirms Swings Are Not Being Removed After Photo Sparks Concern

د . إAEDSRر . س

Sophie’s at The Dean Hotel in Dublin has assured customers that their famous swings are here to stay.

A photo showing a man removing the swings had been doing the rounds online in recent days, leading many to speculate that it could be a result of the controversy surrounding TD Maria Bailey’s now-dropped personal injury claim.

But it turns out that they were just temporarily taken down for a private event and are now back up and running.

A spokesperson told The Independent, “We have no intention of removing the swings, don’t worry.

“They’re back up and ready for you to swing into the weekend.”

