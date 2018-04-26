South Dublin Set To Build €23m Primary And Post-Primary School

Ah, school. The best days of your life, or so they say anyway.

And, it seems like another two are on their way to the capital meaning that more teaching jobs are going to be up for grabs pretty soon.

The Irish Independent is reporting that plans for a 16 classroom primary school and a post-primary that can facilitate 1,000 pupils are coming along nicely.

The new schools - which will be situated on the site of the Harold's Cross Stadium - will be worth around €23m in total.

The news was confirmed by Education Minister Richard Bruton who said that contractors have been signed up to begin the planning of the building.

The schools will serve the south Dublin suburbs of Dublin 6, Clonskeagh and Dublin 6W with the primary school due to open in September 2019 and the other due to open exactly a year later.



The news comes two weeks after it was announced that the capital would see the construction of 26 new schools before 2020.

Of the 26, 16 would be primary schools and 10 would be secondary schools while there would be 42 schools in total being constructed across Ireland.

You can find a full list of all the Dublin schools being built as part of the Project Ireland 2040 in the link above.

