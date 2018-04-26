News

South Dublin Set To Build €23m Primary And Post-Primary School

A big budget for a big school.

School Jan 28

Ah, school. The best days of your life, or so they say anyway.

And, it seems like another two are on their way to the capital meaning that more teaching jobs are going to be up for grabs pretty soon. 

The Irish Independent is reporting that plans for a 16 classroom primary school and a post-primary that can facilitate 1,000 pupils are coming along nicely. 

The new schools - which will be situated on the site of the Harold's Cross Stadium - will be worth around €23m in total. 

The news was confirmed by Education Minister Richard Bruton who said that contractors have been signed up to begin the planning of the building. 

The schools will serve the south Dublin suburbs of Dublin 6, Clonskeagh and Dublin 6W with the primary school due to open in September 2019 and the other due to open exactly a year later. 

The news comes two weeks after it was announced that the capital would see the construction of 26 new schools before 2020. 

Of the 26, 16 would be primary schools and 10 would be secondary schools while there would be 42 schools in total being constructed across Ireland. 

You can find a full list of all the Dublin schools being built as part of the Project Ireland 2040 in the link above. 

READ NEXT: Dublin City Council Received 19 Complaints About Litter Last Friday

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Dublin Ireland Teaching school Harold's Cross Education students
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
South Dublin Set To Build €23m Primary And Post-Primary School
South Dublin Set To Build €23m Primary And Post-Primary School
Dublin City Council Received 19 Complaints About Litter Last Friday
Dublin City Council Received 19 Complaints About Litter Last Friday
You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It
You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It
The Whopper Arnotts Warehouse Sale Is Back This Weekend With Up To 70% Off
The Whopper Arnotts Warehouse Sale Is Back This Weekend With Up To 70% Off
Dublin Cyclists Will Stage A Silent 'Die-In' Protest Outside Leinster House On Wednesday
Dublin Cyclists Will Stage A Silent 'Die-In' Protest Outside Leinster House On Wednesday
Aer Lingus Is Doing Something Awful Sound For Leinster Rugby Fans
Aer Lingus Is Doing Something Awful Sound For Leinster Rugby Fans
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Stern Warning To Those Leaving Litter On Sunny Days
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Stern Warning To Those Leaving Litter On Sunny Days
A Busy Road Near Dublin Airport Will Be Closed Early This Week
A Busy Road Near Dublin Airport Will Be Closed Early This Week
The 'REPEAL' Mural On The Project Arts Centre Has Been Removed Once Again
The 'REPEAL' Mural On The Project Arts Centre Has Been Removed Once Again
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
Aggressive Passenger On Dublin Bound Ryanair Plane Delays Flight For Four Hours
Aggressive Passenger On Dublin Bound Ryanair Plane Delays Flight For Four Hours
Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC
Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC
Looking For A Home In Dublin? Ulster Bank Is Offering Five Benefits To First Time Buyers Right Now
Sponsored

Looking For A Home In Dublin? Ulster Bank Is Offering Five Benefits To First Time Buyers Right Now
Dublin City Council Received 19 Complaints About Litter Last Friday
News

Dublin City Council Received 19 Complaints About Litter Last Friday
You And Five Mates Can Bag A FREE Evening Of Asian Cuisine And Bowling — Here's How
Sponsored

You And Five Mates Can Bag A FREE Evening Of Asian Cuisine And Bowling — Here's How
Hidden Down A Lane In Smithfield A New Sushi Bar Is Rolling Out Some Serious Eats
Feature

Hidden Down A Lane In Smithfield A New Sushi Bar Is Rolling Out Some Serious Eats

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
Dublin

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
Dublin

An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
News

PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin