Staff to host fresh protest against Liffey Valley parking fees in city centre

The staff of Liffey Valley are taking their cause to the streets of Dublin next week with their continued protest of the new parking fees that came in last October. Ever since the announcement of paid parking at the shopping centre, staff and customers alike have been outraged. Where the parking was once free, it now costs €2.50 for the first three hours, with an additional €2.50 for every hour after that.

As a result of this, Liffey Valley employees face paying up to €3,500 annually in parking fees.

Liffey Valley made a statement about the new charges at the time, saying that they appreciated that these changes were difficult to accept, "to a practice that has existed for 24 years". Their hope with the new parking system, which is "much-improved" is that "parkers who are not either visiting or working for retailers in the Centre will no longer avail of our parking facilities."

When the fees initially came in, a Liffey Valley employee reached out to Lovin, saying the new scheme was "a wage cut in our eyes." This same employee told us that Liffey Valley staff had offered to pay €100 annually for parking, but that this had been refused, leaving them no choice but to protest.

The new protest will take place in Dublin City Centre on the 30th January, between 11am and 1pm. Those demonstrating will meet at the Jim Larkin Memorial on O'Connell Street and then continue on to the Hines Headquarters at Sir John Rogerson's Quay.

