Stardust Campaigners Are Holding A Protest Outside The Dáil Today

The tragic incident happened 37 years ago...

Stardust

The survivors and families of the victims of the Stardust tragedy will renew their call for an independent commission of inquiry today as they protest outside the Dáil.

Today marks the 37th anniversary of the incident, when a fire broke out in the Stardust nightclub in Artane.

The fire claimed the lives of 48 people and injured a further 214 people who were attending the popular nightclub for a disco in the early hours of 14 February 1981.

The families of the victims rejected a report published last year which found no new inquiry is warranted, according to Newstalk.

The protest will take place outside Leinster House at midday today.

Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter to announce that they also be marking the anniversary of the tragic event by holding a vigil with survivors and victim's families later this evening. 

The vigil will take place at 6:30pm at the Stardust site in Artane, North Dublin.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

