Storm Erik Caused The Diversion Of A Dublin-Bound Flight Today

Storm Erik has arrived, bringing with him the travel chaos that usually comes when high winds sweep the shores of Ireland.

For one Dublin-bound plane today, it all got a bit too much when it had to turn around before landing in the capital. After taking off in London, the pilot was forced to divert the flight back to Manchester.

The plane circled the Irish Sea before conceding defeat to Erik and landing in the north English city at 11.01am.

With a nationwide weather warning in place until tomorrow morning, let's hope there aren't many repeats of this.

