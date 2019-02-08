Storm Erik Caused The Diversion Of A Dublin-Bound Flight Today
It circled the Irish Sea before conceding defeat
Storm Erik has arrived, bringing with him the travel chaos that usually comes when high winds sweep the shores of Ireland.
For one Dublin-bound plane today, it all got a bit too much when it had to turn around before landing in the capital. After taking off in London, the pilot was forced to divert the flight back to Manchester.
#EI281 London(LCY)-Dublin(DUB) diverted to Manchester after two go arounds at Dublin. #StormErik🌫https://t.co/W3NdwJJsQi pic.twitter.com/taBtiZVuHl— Flight Alerts (@FlightAlerts_) February 8, 2019
The plane circled the Irish Sea before conceding defeat to Erik and landing in the north English city at 11.01am.
With a nationwide weather warning in place until tomorrow morning, let's hope there aren't many repeats of this.
