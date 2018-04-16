Urgent Weather Warning Issued As Storm Irene Begins Reign Of Terror

It was announced on Monday that Storm Irene would hit Ireland hard bringing with it severe rainfall and wind faster than a Corolla speeding down the motorway.

After the announcement that there was two weather warnings on the way to Ireland, expert Weather Forecaster, Barra Best, has told the public to prepare for Storm Irene which is heading to our little country at a rapid speed.

Well, as well as Barra's prediction, Met Éireann has issued a weather warning ahead of Storm Irene's rough reign of terror or 'rain' of terror, (sorry.)

They have issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for South Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and Wicklow.

All well and good for those northsiders, the lucky things.

They state that there will be "rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40mm expected over the period, with the potential for higher amounts on hills and mountains."

There will also be the possibility of localised spot flooding.

The warning is in place until Tuesday at 11am but don't be surprised if it gets pushed out even further or if an upgraded warning is given also.

Status Yellow Rain Warning has been issued for South Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and Wicklow. 25 to 40mm expected over the period, wiht a risk of localised spot flooding. Please see https://t.co/wwmcFgkRrX for further details. pic.twitter.com/3LbeGC6SNc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 16, 2018

As well as this, eight other counties were issued with rainfall warnings earlier today.

Be careful out there, folks.

Main image via Barra Best.

