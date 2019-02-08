Students Urged To Get Vaccine As Trinity College Hit By Outbreak Of Mumps

A Dublin secondary school has also been affected

Trinity College students have been urged to get MMR vaccines after an outbreak of mumps hit the city centre campus, the Irish Independent reports.

A letter written by director of the college health service Dr. David McGrath reads:

"There have been a number of cases of mumps in the Dublin area recently and we have had some cases of mumps here in college over the past week or so. “I would encourage all of our college community to check they have had the two MMR (Measles Mumps Rubella) vaccines and to make an appointment for vaccination either at college health or with their own GP if they’re not protected. “I would recommend all students check their childhood vaccination history with their family GP.”

Students were asked to 'stay away from college for five days after swelling developed as a precaution.'

In related news, southside secondary school Blackrock College postponed their Leinster Senior Cup rugby match with St. Michael's for the same reason.

The SCT Cup Match vs Blackrock, planned for this Sunday has been postponed due to an outbreak of Mumps in Blackrock. pic.twitter.com/1S7d6ks7Zt — St.Michael's College (@stmcnews) February 8, 2019

The outbreak is believed to have originated in Blackrock's boarding school.

READ NEXT: PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin