Popular Dublin Store Reopens Food Counter After "Potential Pest Control Issue"

We hope you didn't get food from here lately...

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland confirmed that it was forced to close a popular Dublin store because of fears over pest control.

Supervalu's Walkinstown had part of its store closed including: Loose/open food areas - deli, fish counter, butchery counter, bakery, salad bar, shop floor, hot counter, fruit & veg).

The uncovered food at the shop was disposed of and some of the aisles were even blocked off while maintenance took place.

The closure was issued on Wednesday and the shop said that it was an “ongoing maintenance issue.”

Musgraves released a statement on behalf of Supervalu saying that:

“The fresh food section at SuperValu Walkinstown is now fully reopen following inspection of the store by the local Environmental Health Officer.



“The temporary closure of the fresh food section was due to a potential issue related to an in-store underground drain and pest control.

“An extensive number of steps had been taken in-store including a complete full site deep clean by hygiene experts, a survey of the impacted drain, and an expert independent review by an external consultant. We apologise to our customers for the temporary closure.”

