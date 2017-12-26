News

Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"

The blogger is taking a social media break

Sue Feat

Suzanne Jackson has shared her delight at finding her boxer dog Marley, but has admitted she is "broken" over her Jack Russell Bella who was found dead.

The two dogs went missing from Suzanne's cousin's home in Drogheda where they were staying while Suzanne and her family holidayed in Lanzarote. 

Early yesterday morning Suzanne put out an appeal on social media to help find her dogs.

Bella was later found dead having been knocked down, with Suzanne's sister Katie taking to Facebook to let fans know she was "inconsolable". 

Today, Marley was found safe and well, with Suzanne taking to Instagram to thank everyone for their support.

She wrote: 

'I haven’t stopped crying for my bella, and for Marley! We found marley and we are so so happy , but my heart still aches. 💔 We all all absolutely blown away by the support from people the last few days. The support has been something else. There are some amazing people in the world and we are so grateful to each and every one of you. Social media has it downsides, but in this case, it’s worked it’s magic for the positive. I am absolutely broken over my bella. 🐾I just can’t believe it. I am in bits. I feel like my right arm has been cut off. My heart hurts. May she rest in peace. ❤️❤️❤️ And welcome home marley. I’m taking a break from social media for a few days. Thank you again. 🙏🏽'

I haven’t stopped crying for my bella, and for Marley! We found marley and we are so so happy , but my heart still aches. 💔 We all all absolutely blown away by the support from people the last few days. The support has been something else. There are some amazing people in the world and we are so grateful to each and every one of you. Social media has it downsides, but in this case, it’s worked it’s magic for the positive. I am absolutely broken over my bella. 🐾I just can’t believe it. I am in bits. I feel like my right arm has been cut off. My heart hurts. May she rest in peace. ❤️❤️❤️ And welcome home marley. I’m taking a break from social media for a few days. Thank you again. 🙏🏽❤️ #FindMarleyJackson

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson (@sosueme_ie) on

READ MORE: Five Deadly Dublin Walks That Are Worth Getting Off The Sofa For

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"
Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"
Popular Italian Restaurant In Town Had Closed Due To "Rat Dropping" Discovery
Popular Italian Restaurant In Town Had Closed Due To "Rat Dropping" Discovery
Gardai Appeal For Witnesses Of Serious Assault On Dublin Taxi Driver
Gardai Appeal For Witnesses Of Serious Assault On Dublin Taxi Driver
Fans Rush To Show Support For Conor McGregor After Latest Emotional Instagram Post
Fans Rush To Show Support For Conor McGregor After Latest Emotional Instagram Post
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines
Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines
Emergency Services Called To Phoenix Park After Two Cyclists Collide
Emergency Services Called To Phoenix Park After Two Cyclists Collide
Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing
Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing
Gardaí Believe Victim Of 'Horrific' Dun Laoghaire Attack Was Lured To Scene On Dating App
Gardaí Believe Victim Of 'Horrific' Dun Laoghaire Attack Was Lured To Scene On Dating App
PICS: The Queues To Get Into The Brown Thomas Sale This Morning Were Pure Manic
PICS: The Queues To Get Into The Brown Thomas Sale This Morning Were Pure Manic
PICS: Town Is Jammers With Tourists Trying Desperately To Get On With Their Hols Today
PICS: Town Is Jammers With Tourists Trying Desperately To Get On With Their Hols Today
Teenager Arrested In Relation To Glass Bottle Attack On Young Woman In Dun Laoghaire
Teenager Arrested In Relation To Glass Bottle Attack On Young Woman In Dun Laoghaire
Five Deadly Dublin Walks That Are Worth Getting Off The Sofa For
Lifestyle

Five Deadly Dublin Walks That Are Worth Getting Off The Sofa For
Popular Italian Restaurant In Town Had Closed Due To "Rat Dropping" Discovery
News

Popular Italian Restaurant In Town Had Closed Due To "Rat Dropping" Discovery
Gardai Appeal For Witnesses Of Serious Assault On Dublin Taxi Driver
News

Gardai Appeal For Witnesses Of Serious Assault On Dublin Taxi Driver
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
Lifestyle

11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Food and Drink

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
News

Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin