Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"

Suzanne Jackson has shared her delight at finding her boxer dog Marley, but has admitted she is "broken" over her Jack Russell Bella who was found dead.

The two dogs went missing from Suzanne's cousin's home in Drogheda where they were staying while Suzanne and her family holidayed in Lanzarote.

Early yesterday morning Suzanne put out an appeal on social media to help find her dogs.

Bella was later found dead having been knocked down, with Suzanne's sister Katie taking to Facebook to let fans know she was "inconsolable".

Today, Marley was found safe and well, with Suzanne taking to Instagram to thank everyone for their support.

She wrote:

'I haven’t stopped crying for my bella, and for Marley! We found marley and we are so so happy , but my heart still aches. 💔 We all all absolutely blown away by the support from people the last few days. The support has been something else. There are some amazing people in the world and we are so grateful to each and every one of you. Social media has it downsides, but in this case, it’s worked it’s magic for the positive. I am absolutely broken over my bella. 🐾I just can’t believe it. I am in bits. I feel like my right arm has been cut off. My heart hurts. May she rest in peace. ❤️❤️❤️ And welcome home marley. I’m taking a break from social media for a few days. Thank you again. 🙏🏽'

