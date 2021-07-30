Swimming ban announced for popular Blackrock swim spot

This swimming ban was announced the last ten minutes by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council

According to their Instagram post, an advisory notice has been announced for Seapoint Beach due to 'elevated levels if e-coli in the water'.

DLRCoCo are recommending that the public do not swim at the popular South Dublin swimming spot until at least 5th of August, or until further updates are made surrounding e-coli levels.

Further testing will take place over the coming days, and more information will be available on their website and social channels.

Lead Image via Instagram/dlrcoco.ie