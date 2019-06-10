Swimming Ban For South Dublin Beaches Has Been Lifted

د . إAEDSRر . س

On Thursday, June 6, a swimming ban was put in place on every beach on the south Dublin coastline.

The ban was supposed to last seven days but has since been lifted after water quality testing results confirmed that water quality was “back to normal” at Seapoint Beach, Sandycove Beach, the Forty Foot bathing area, Killiney beach and White Rock Beach.

A statement from Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said, “All temporary bathing prohibition notices have been removed from all bathing areas. All warning flags at lifeguard beaches have been removed.”

The ban was initially put in place following a sewage overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant after heavy rainfall.

An official notice read, “Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, in consultation with the Health Service Executive, have put temporary bathing prohibition notices in place at all of our designated public bathing sites in the county, starting today June 6.

“It is expected that this temporary prohibition notification will be in place for seven days.”

