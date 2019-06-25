Swimming Has Been Banned At Some Of Dublin’s Most Popular Beaches

A number of Dublin’s most popular swimming spots have put a swimming ban in place once again.

As the country gears up for a mini-heatwave this week, they’re likely to have been inundated with swimmers but sadly people will have to steer clear.

Dollymount Strand on the northside and the Forty Foot, Seapoint and Sandycove on the southside are all affected by the ban.

This is once again down to an overflow at the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant after heavy rainfall, which also led to a swimming ban earlier this month.

Met Éireann has said that a mini-heatwave is on the way later this week, with temperatures expected to reach 27C on Thursday and Friday.

The ban will stay in place for the next few days while Dublin City Council and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council tests the water at each location, with the results due on Thursday.

Swimming has already been banned at Sandymount and Merrion beaches for the entire 2019 bathing season due to separate issues with the water quality.

Earlier this month, a ban was put into place along the entire south Dublin coastline, including the Forty Foot, Sandycove Beach, White Rock Beach and Seapoint.

A similar ban was also put into place at Dollymount Beach at the time, although Fingal County Council said no other beaches on the north Dublin coastline are affected.

READ NEXT: ‘Grease’ Is Coming To Dublin With A Live Orchestra For The First Time Ever