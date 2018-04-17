Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks

Vital information whether you're traveling yourself or dropping someone off...

Dublin Airport has advised passengers that the departures road outside Terminal 1 will be temporarily closing at night for the coming weeks.

Starting from today, April 17, until the end of May, the road will close between 11.30pm until 3am every Monday to Thursday to allow for renovations to the facade of the building.

Terminal 1 Departures Road @DublinAirport will temporarily close at night Mon-Thurs until the end of May for essential repairs to the facade of T1. A traffic management system & alternative set down area will be in place. Further details here: https://t.co/w7d3ILK5QA pic.twitter.com/jt3c1oHSsl — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 17, 2018

From 7pm until 11.30pm, the departures road will be reduced to one lane. In the meantime, a temporary set down area will be in place which can be found in the below map. More information can be found here.

