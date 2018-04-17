News

Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks

Vital information whether you're traveling yourself or dropping someone off...

Screen Shot 2018 04 17 At 21 00 21

Dublin Airport has advised passengers that the departures road outside Terminal 1 will be temporarily closing at night for the coming weeks. 

Starting from today, April 17, until the end of May, the road will close between 11.30pm until 3am every Monday to Thursday to allow for renovations to the facade of the building. 

From 7pm until 11.30pm, the departures road will be reduced to one lane. In the meantime, a temporary set down area will be in place which can be found in the below map. More information can be found here

Screen Shot 2018 04 17 At 20 57 06

READ NEXT: Here's How Much You'd Save In Dublin By Switching From Renting To Buying

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Dublin Airport Terminal 1 changes
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks
Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks
We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour
We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
Urgent Weather Warning Issued As Storm Irene Begins Reign Of Terror
Urgent Weather Warning Issued As Storm Irene Begins Reign Of Terror
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital
Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital
10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10
10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works
The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works
Ellen DeGeneres Gave Another Shout Out To Tropical Popical For Saoirse Ronan's Birthday
Ellen DeGeneres Gave Another Shout Out To Tropical Popical For Saoirse Ronan's Birthday
Dublin Airport To Welcome 14 New Routes And Four New Airlines This Summer
Dublin Airport To Welcome 14 New Routes And Four New Airlines This Summer
Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
A New Music Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Summer
Dublin

A New Music Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Summer
Five Signs You're Probably Ready To Buy Your First Home
Sponsored

Five Signs You're Probably Ready To Buy Your First Home
The Building Of This Hotel On Kevin Street Has Left Locals Furious
Dublin

The Building Of This Hotel On Kevin Street Has Left Locals Furious
A Greystones Theatre Will Be Showing The Royal Wedding Live On The Big Screen
What's On

A Greystones Theatre Will Be Showing The Royal Wedding Live On The Big Screen

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Best Of

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever
What's On

A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin