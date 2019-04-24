Extra Take That Tickets Have Just Gone On Sale For Their 3Arena Gigs

د . إAEDSRر . س

Brilliant news for anyone who missed out on tickets for Take That when they went on sale late last year.

It’s just been announced that extra tickets have just been released for their Dublin shows and they’re on sale now.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will play the 3Arena next week on Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30.

But if that’s not enough to make you want to get tickets this time around, none other than Rick Astley will be joining them as their special guest.

You can buy the limited tickets via Ticketmaster now but they’re sure to sell out quick.

