Tallaght Is Getting A Brand New Apartment Development And People Aren't Happy About It

Planning permission was granted by South Dublin County Council

Builderhat

South Dublin County Council has granted planning permission for a five-storey apartment development in Tallaght.

The development will be built along the Red Luas line, and will introduce over 100 brand new apartments to the Cookstown area. 

Dublin Live reports that planning permission for a total of 184 apartments was originally refused, and that the current project subsequently reduced the number of apartments in the plan to 107.

Concerns have been raised by local groups regarding various issues including the height of the building, which would significantly surpass the height of the two storey houses in the area.

Tallaght1

Image: South Dublin County Council

Tallaght Community Council issued a statement saying that a "strategic enterprise vision for Cookstown" was needed to move away from strategies that have previously failed.

The group said: "It is with deep regret, [that] we saw SDCC lodge notice of its intention to grant permission for 126 apartments...and consider it 'regeneration'."

"It is widely believed that this is simply the first test case and will be used as the blueprint for developers across the whole of Cookstown."

"This prime site in Cookstown, an ageing industrial estate which requires regeneration, has the potential to set a bright new tone for the entire Cookstown area."

"It needs to set a brave, evolutionary standard, fit for the next 20 years and beyond."

Belgard Heights Community and Residents Association also expressed opposition to the new development plan.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

