News

TDs Certainly Won't Like This News About The Dáil Bar

This won't go down well....

Screen Shot 2018 04 18 At 12 52 30

It's fair to say this probably won't be seen as a positive move inside Leinster House. 

TDs and Senators have this week received a letter from the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission stating that a new payment system will be put in place in the Dáil Bar. The scheme will see unpaid tabs automatically deducted from salaries starting from mid-June. Anyone availing of bar tabs will also have to fill out a form beforehand.

The letter, seen by RTÉ, states that:

'With effect from April 23rd, members will be required in advance of making any new purchases on credit to complete the attached application and deduction mandate form.

'The completed application forms will authorise the Oireachtas Service to arrange for any outstanding aged debt balances to be deducted by the preferred payment method of either credit/debit card or a salary deduction.

'New purchase amounts in April 2018 remaining unpaid at end of June 2018 will be automatically deducted from pay in early July 2018 or will be charged to the nominated credit/debit card."'

Screen Shot 2018 04 18 At 13 00 37

Sounds like an awful lot of hassle that TDs probably aren't used to. We could be seeing a boost in business for the pubs around Baggot Street in the near future. 

READ NEXT: The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
TDs Certainly Won't Like This News About The Dáil Bar
TDs Certainly Won't Like This News About The Dáil Bar
The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins
The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins
Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks
Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks
We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour
We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
Urgent Weather Warning Issued As Storm Irene Begins Reign Of Terror
Urgent Weather Warning Issued As Storm Irene Begins Reign Of Terror
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital
Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital
10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10
10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works
The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works
Ellen DeGeneres Gave Another Shout Out To Tropical Popical For Saoirse Ronan's Birthday
Ellen DeGeneres Gave Another Shout Out To Tropical Popical For Saoirse Ronan's Birthday
Where To Go This Week
Food and Drink

Where To Go This Week
Six Cultural Experiences You Can Discover While Cycling Around Dublin
Sponsored

Six Cultural Experiences You Can Discover While Cycling Around Dublin
The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins
News

The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins
Chupi Is Throwing A Party To Celebrate Its 5th Birthday - Here's How You Can Attend
What's On

Chupi Is Throwing A Party To Celebrate Its 5th Birthday - Here's How You Can Attend

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
News

A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin